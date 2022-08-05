Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday.
According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
The sheriff said deputies got the fight under control within the hour, and two inmates were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fight.
“My number one priority is safety,” Goins said. “This applies to those in our jail as much as it does those in our community. Just because someone has committed a crime does not mean they are any less entitled to being safe at all times.”