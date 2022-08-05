Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

Deputies said roughly 10 inmates were involved in the fight, saying they tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday.

According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.

The sheriff said deputies got the fight under control within the hour, and two inmates were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the fight.