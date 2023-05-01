TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Years Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer.

They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.

They also said a witness pulled him over and claimed to be an undercover police officer. They said the witness also started to get suspicious because Jones was acting aggressively.

They said Jones insisted that he worked for the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, and said he was leaving work and wearing the vest because it was comfortable. They said the jail administrator in Campbell County told them that Jones no longer worked for the jail and could not be rehired after impersonating an officer there as well.

According to OCSO, Jones' cousin is also the jail administrator for Campbell County.

The sheriff in Oklahoma County, Tommie Johnson III, said people there should call 911 if they believe they are being pulled over by someone who is not a police officer. Operators, there will be able to tell them if an officer is conducting traffic stops in the areas.