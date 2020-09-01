CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A man in Claiborne county was arrested Thursday for sending explicit messages to an underage female and attempting to solicit her to engage in sexual activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In April, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Kenneth Ray Powers.

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that between March 2019 and April 2019, Powers, 39, was messaging the girl and trying to get her to engage in sexual activity.

Last month, the TBI said a Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Powers with one count of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

He was taken into custody in Claiborne County Thursday and booked into the Claiborne County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.