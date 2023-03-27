CCSO: Man taken into custody in Campbell Co. after deputies find stolen mail

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Patrick Scott Leach from LaFollette told deputies he opened around 30 mailboxes from various addresses.

CCSO said deputies had received several complaints of mail theft from people, and deputies went to a home on Coolidge Road where they found a car that was believed to be involved in the thefts. They said detectives questioned Patrick Scott Leach, from LaFollette, about it.

According to CCSO, he told deputies that he had opened mailboxes in the Davis Chapel, Carr Wynn, Coolidge and Back Valley Road communities.

CCSO said authorities searched Leach's home and found hundreds of pieces of mail they believed were stolen from various addresses in Campbell County.