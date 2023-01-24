KPD: Two charged after pointing BB gun at car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after pointing a BB gun at a car Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
19-year-old Amelia Hamilton and 20-year-old Raven Oldham were arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street, KPD said.
Officers performed the traffic stop because the car matched the description of a car that had allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at another car, according to KPD.
KPD said officers found a BB gun in the car that closely resembled a real handgun.
Hamilton admitted to pointing the gun at the two victims, who also positively identified Hamilton and Oldham as the suspects, according to KPD.
Hamilton was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license. Oldham was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, KPD said.