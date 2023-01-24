KPD: Two charged after pointing BB gun at car

The Knoxville Police Department said officers found a BB gun that closely resembled a real handgun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after pointing a BB gun at a car Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

19-year-old Amelia Hamilton and 20-year-old Raven Oldham were arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street, KPD said.

Officers performed the traffic stop because the car matched the description of a car that had allegedly pulled out a firearm and pointed it at another car, according to KPD.

KPD said officers found a BB gun in the car that closely resembled a real handgun.

Hamilton admitted to pointing the gun at the two victims, who also positively identified Hamilton and Oldham as the suspects, according to KPD.