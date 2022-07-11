KPD: Officers investigate string of car robberies

Since July 8, 48 cars were broken into in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating a series of car burglaries in various downtown Knoxville neighborhoods

KPD said it has received at least 34 reports of car burglaries with a total of 48 cars broken into in the Fourth and Gill area alone since July 8. Of those burglaries, eleven were reported on Armstrong Avenue, five on Kenyon Street, four on either West or East Glenwood Avenue, three on Haynes Place, three on Gratz Street and two on Folsom Avenue.

KPD does believe these car burglaries are connected based on time, location and method of entry. However, investigators have yet to identify a suspect and it hasn't been determined if the same person or group is involved, according to KPD.

In every case of burglary, the suspect or suspects has entered the cars by either breaking a window or prying open a door, KPD said.