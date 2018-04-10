Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained 47 convictions, including 29 felony convictions, against a career criminal who already had 64 felony convictions on his record.

Curtis Anthony Burnside, 39, was convicted of 12 counts of burglary, 17 counts of felony theft, 16 counts of misdemeanor theft and one count each of simple possession and criminal impersonation.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the District Attorney General

From July to November 2016, Burnside committed thirty separate offenses against multiple businesses in Knox County, stealing everything from cigarettes and beer to televisions video game systems for a total of $16,588.

Officers and detectives with both the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s

Office worked with employees of each of these stores to identify Burnside and investigate the crimes.

Under Tennessee law, a person is considered a career offender once they have six felony convictions on their record.

With the Oct. 4 jury verdict, Burnside now has 93 felony convictions.

“At sentencing, my Office will seek consecutive sentences to keep this prolific, professional thief off the streets of our community,” Allen said.

Judge Bob McGee set the case for sentencing on Nov. 9 where Burnside faces 12 years in prison for each burglary count and six years in prison for each felony theft count.

