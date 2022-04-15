Man sentenced to 10 years after multiple bank robberies, carjacking someone at gunpoint

On or about June 21, 2019, Graves carjacked a victim at gunpoint at an AutoZone located in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison after he committed two bank robberies and carjacked someone at gunpoint.

Jason William Graves, 43, of London, Kentucky accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery and one count of carjacking, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Graves committed two bank robberies at banks located inside East Tennessee Walmart Supercenters in May 2019. On or about June 21, 2019, Graves carjacked a victim at gunpoint at an AutoZone located in Knoxville.

Graves took the victim's car and later used the vehicle to commit an additional robbery at a Walmart Money Center in Chattanooga.