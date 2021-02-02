UTPD: KPD looking into carjacking reported at UT Intramural Fields

Due to the location of the incident, the report is being handled by KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking into a carjacking reported at the UT Intramural Fields Wednesday night, according to UT Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., UTPD was notified about a carjacking reported at the UT Intramural Fields on Sutherland Avenue.

UTPD said that while walking to her vehicle at the Intramural Fields parking lot, a student was approached by an unknown male and female suspect believed to be in their teens.

The male suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband and demanded her vehicle, police said.

The student complied and the suspects fled north with the vehicle, according to UTPD.