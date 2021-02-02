UTPD: KPD looking into carjacking reported at UT Intramural Fields

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking into a carjacking reported at the UT Intramural Fields Wednesday night, according to UT Police Department.
Around 10 p.m., UTPD was notified about a carjacking reported at the UT Intramural Fields on Sutherland Avenue.
UTPD said that while walking to her vehicle at the Intramural Fields parking lot, a student was approached by an unknown male and female suspect believed to be in their teens.
The male suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband and demanded her vehicle, police said.
The student complied and the suspects fled north with the vehicle, according to UTPD.
Due to the location of the incident, the report is being handled by KPD.