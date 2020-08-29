Carjacking suspect arrested, victim's car recovered

Eric Tuyisenge was identified by the victim and witness and taken into custody without incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man is in custody after police say he assaulted a man and drove off in the victim's car.

Knoxville Police responded to a carjacking near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Reed Street Friday evening.

A witness told officers he saw a man pull another man form a vehicle, assault him and flee in the victim's vehicle.

Officers found a car and suspect matching the descriptions given on Stair Avenue near Reed Street.

Police took the suspect, Eric Tuyisenge, 24, into custody without incident after the witness and victim positively identified him.