ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A Carter County man was arrested Saturday night at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia and charged in the death of his mother, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Saturday, April 6, investigators went to 171 Reynolds Road in Elizabethton, after a caregiver reported finding a deceased individual there, according to TBI.

Officials said the victim was identified as 76-year-old Edith Betty Ralph.

TBI agents and Carter County Sheriff's deputies said they found information that indicated the victim’s son, John Ralph, who lived at the same residence, was the individual responsible for her death.

Saturday night, 51-year-old John Christopher Ralph was detained and arrested by officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Marshals Service at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to TBI.

Officials said he is charged with one count of first-degree murder and currently being held in the Clayton County Jail in Georgia on a $1,000,000 bond while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.