Caryville man pleads guilty to illegally killing an elk

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Caryville man has pleaded guilty to illegally killing an elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area (NCWMA) in Campbell County in December.

The cow elk was found lying dead in a food plot in the Red Ash area of NCWMA on Dec. 23. It was wearing a GPS collar as part of a 3-year elk research study with the University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.

Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville, was identified as the suspect after a reward brought in several tips from the public about the killing.

As a result of his guilty plea, Doney faces 30 days of jail time for Hunting Big Game in Closed Season, Hunting Without a License, Hunting without Hunter Education, Illegal Take of Big Game, and Failure to Retrieve Game on a WMA.