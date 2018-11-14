A Caryville man has been sentenced to 178 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Marvin D. Bullock was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted by a Campbell County Jury.

He was convicted of five counts of rape of a child, five counts of rape, nine counts of incest, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child over a two-day trial on June 25, 2018, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney General's Office.

The alleged victims were between ages 9 and 16, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Evans of the Sheriff's Office told 10News in 2016.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by Lieutenant Detective John Long with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department. The Campbell County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Department of Children’s Services were an integral part of the investigation and prosecution in this case. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorneys General Meredith Slemp and Lindsey C. Cadle.

