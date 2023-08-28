Caryville police searching for suspect after chase and shooting with law enforcement on Friday

The Caryville Police Department said the chase started on Friday when authorities found a stolen car on Luther Siebers Blvd.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department said they were searching for a suspect after a chase and shooting that started Friday morning.

They said at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 25, the CPD and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office were searching for a stolen car from Michigan that had fled from the Williamsburg Police Department and the Jellico Police Department. They said the car was seen near a gas station on Luther Siebers Blvd. and was driving toward Flatwoods Rd.

CPD and CCSO found the car and tried to pull it over, but a pursuit started. They said the car then crashed just before Wilson Cemetery on Flatwoods Rd. and two men ran away into some nearby woods.

The LaFollette Police Department then responded with K-9 units and officers to help search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff's Office's aviation units also responded to help with the search, CPD said.

An LPD detective found both suspects on Ollis Creek Trail, according to CPD, and both men ran away again. CPD also said a shooting broke out between the detective and an unknown suspect. CPD said they believe nobody was hit in the shooting.

The U.S. Marshal's Service, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT team then responded as well, CPD said.

At around 9:40 p.m., a CPD officer saw a suspect on Luther Siebers Blvd., near a campground. The officer took the suspect into custody without incident.

However, CPD said the other suspect was still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous. They said anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 immediately.