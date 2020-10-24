Case of road rage ends in one dead, another hospitalized in Nashville

A wild case of road rage in Nashville across multiple intersections, involving three different cars, ended with one man dead and another hospitalized on Thursday.

"I was coming down the sidewalk when I heard all the shooting," Bill Langston said.

"I saw him laying [sic] over in the Jack in the Box parking lot," another witness, John Payne, said.

It started when the driver of a Toyota Camry sideswiped the driver of a Chevrolet Impala on Brick Church Pike. In a fit of what Metro Police said was road rage, the driver of the Impala recruited friends driving an Audi to chase the Camry.

The Audi caught up with the Camry at Trinity Lane and the I-65 on-ramp and approached the car with a gun. A passenger in the Camry wrestled the gun away and shot the Audi driver. They took off again down West Trinity Lane.

They were followed again by the Impala. The Impala crashed into the Camry at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike, sending the Camry spinning into a brick wall.

"I could see the bullet hole in the left side of his jaw," Payne said. "And I applied pressure to the bullet hole to stop the bleeding."

He also said he saw the Camry passenger get out after the crash, and he had clearly been shot. Payne said he was the only bystander to help the Camry passenger, who was shot.

Police identified the Camry passenger as Maceo Parker. They found Parker and the other two passengers at a nearby fast-food restaurant after the incident. Parker is recovering at the hospital. The driver of the Impala was found at the Motel 6 on Brick Church Pike.

The driver of the Audi, Kevin McCrary, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital.

"I'm lucky I wasn't sitting here, because one of them could have ricocheted or anything," Langston said.