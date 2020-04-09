Caught on camera: Car burglars hit Karns, KPD warns of increase in cases

The Knoxville Police Department said 37 percent of vehicle burglaries are from unlocked or open cars and trucks.

KARNS, Tenn. — When BJ Browning put a welcome sign on his front porch, this is not what he had in mind: He said car burglars hit his Karns neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

"It's just really unsettling having some people going through your stuff," he said. "The fact that they were doing the entire neighborhood, not just a few houses was a lot."

But Browning's neighborhood has cameras. Lots of cameras. And that means neighbors like Kevin Nelson can do play-by-play.

"He looked right at the camera, he knew it was there as he was approaching the car," he said.

Nelson tracked the men across 30 or 40 houses.

The footage shows one car driving slowly down the street and men running alongside, checking car door handles to see if they were unlocked.

"If the door was unlocked, they went through and ransacked the vehicle," Nelson said.

"One guy even fell. Got that on camera," Browning said with a laugh. "It was bold. Very bold.

It may have been bold, but Knoxville police said it is not uncommon.

"They check that handle and [if] it's not easy to open, they're going to move on more often than not," KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. "These are crimes of opportunity.

He said more than a third of car burglary reports come from unlocked or open vehicles--and in the past month, KPD has seen a noticeable increase in reports of vehicle burglaries.

Erland said there was a dangerous trend the department noted in late 2019 of thieves stealing guns from unlocked cars.

In Karns, the neighbors say thieves mostly took cash, even leaving behind other valuables. They gave their video to Knox County Sheriff's Office detectives.

"You feel kind of violated because you don't know what's going on while you're sleeping in your house," Nelson said.