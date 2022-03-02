CCSO: Around $90,000 taken during search warrant, several illegal drugs found

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they teamed with the Jellico Police Department on a search warrant on Harlan Avenue on Monday.

JELLICO, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took around $90,000 after they searched a home on Harlan Avenue Monday, in Jellico. They also said they found several drugs in the search.

Officials said they worked with the Jellico Police Department to execute the search warrant. The home belonged to Robert Antwon Johnson, according to officials. Authorities said he was arrested after the search.

He was charged with having a gun during a felony as well as having a gun as a felon. Johnson also faces drug charges related to the search.