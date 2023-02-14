CCSO: Body found in mountainous area in Claiborne County

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered as part of an active and ongoing investigation.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a body was found in a mountainous area in the northern part of the county.

They said the body was found as part of an "active and ongoing investigation." They also said it was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center, where it will be identified and an autopsy will be performed.

They also said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was helping in the investigation.

Additional information about the investigation or the body was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.