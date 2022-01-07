CCSO: Charges pending for LaFallotte man after searches reveal controlled substances

Police said they searched two separate locations on Wednesday and found several controlled substances.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they searched two different locations in LaFollette on Wednesday as part of an undercover investigation in the area.

They said undercover officer bought Schedule II Controlled Substances from Edward Lee Housley Jr. at properties on Davis Road and State Lane over the course of the last month. The searches revealed several control substances in the properties, according to police.

Schedule II substances have a high potential for abuse and can lead to severe psychological or physical dependence, federal officials say. Some examples include morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and fentanyl. Police did not specifically say what substances were found at the properties.

They said charges are pending against Housley.