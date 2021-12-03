CCSO: Deputies raid Caryville Waffle House after employee suspected of selling illegal drugs

Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that they worked with the Caryville Police Department on the raid.

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that deputies raided a Caryville Waffle House on Friday. They said the raid centered around an employee selling narcotics.

The sheriff's office said that they were at the Waffle House at around 3 p.m. and were working with officers of the Caryville Police Department on it. They also said officials with the health department were at the Waffle House with them.

"If you are selling drugs then we will bring you to justice," said Sheriff Robbie Goins on social media. "We will arrest you at home or even at work to keep our community safe.”

Information about the suspects, the charges, or any other details about the raid was not immediately available. Officials with the sheriff's office said that more information would be released later.