CCSO: Man arrested, charged after shooting in White Oak

Larry Edward Lovitt II was charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to police.

WHITE OAK, Tennessee — Officers with Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department arrested a man after a shooting in the White Oak community on Saturday.

Larry Edward Lovitt II, 29, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, CCSO said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a caller from the White Oak community informed that a female was shot and being transported to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette by a personal vehicle, CCSO said.

The woman was then airlifted to the UT Medical Center for gunshot wound treatment.