CCSO: Man arrested, charged after shooting in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Tennessee — Officers with Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department arrested a man after a shooting in the White Oak community on Saturday.
Larry Edward Lovitt II, 29, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, CCSO said.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., a caller from the White Oak community informed that a female was shot and being transported to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette by a personal vehicle, CCSO said.
The woman was then airlifted to the UT Medical Center for gunshot wound treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when we have new information.