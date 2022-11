The Cocke County Sheriff's Office urged residents in the Carson Springs area and Old Sevierville to keep your doors locked.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles Friday night.

CCSO said Tommy Gregory had attempted to break into a number of homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area.

CCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sevier County law enforcement have tracked him to Old Sevierville.