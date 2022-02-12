CCSO: Officer who worked in detention center terminated after alleged assault on inmate

The sheriff's office said Bryson Hance get into an argument with an inmate while she was being processed, then shoved her into a cell causing her to lose a tooth.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said a court security officer who also worked in the detention center was fired after an incident on Wednesday.

They said Bryson Hance, 21, was at the detention center while an inmate was being processed. Authorities said that during booking, they found she had an active warrant and an officer asked Hance to serve it on her. But before being served, she started to ask about her medication.

Authorities said they told her she would have to wait to see the nurse, which caused her to get upset. They said an argument escalated between her and Hance, where he started shouting and cursing at her.

According to reports, he then got behind her, lifted her up and carried her to a cell. Another corrections officer opened the cell door and Hance shoved her in, according to reports.

She fell by around 12 feet after being shoved, causing her to hit her head and lose a tooth. They said the inmate also had several bruises around her body.

The sheriff's office said Hance was hired in January as a court security officer but also previously worked in the detention center. As a result of the hire, he was on probation and when the administration learned about the incident, they terminated him.