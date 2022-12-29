CCSO: Three-year-old dead after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co. on Wednesday

The father of the child, Anthony Adams, was arrested and charged for illegally owning a gun and possession methamphetamine.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday.

He said that the child was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, deputies responded to a home on the 400 block of Doe Court in New Tazewell after getting a call that a child had been shot.

He said Adams was charged with illegally owning a gun as a felon, as well as possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule VI substance.

Additional information about the shooting, such as circumstances leading up to it and the name of the child, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.