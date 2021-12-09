CCSO: Two students detained for threatening to shoot others at Cosby elementary school

Police said they detained two juveniles from Smoky Mountain Elementary School on Wednesday after they threatened to shoot students and many others.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office said they received information about threats made toward other students at Smoky Mountain Elementary School in Cosby.

According to a police report, several witnesses said two students have made threats to shoot several students and to "shoot the school up."

Both students were arrested and taken to the courthouse, the report states.

A judge ordered both students to be then taken to the juvenile detention facility until their court date on Thursday.

Additional information about the threats and the students was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.