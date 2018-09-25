The cellmate of infamous Gatlinburg killer Edward "Tattoo Eddie" Harris has been sentenced to life in prison for his prison killing.

Greg A. Smith was convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder for stabbing and killing Harris at the Morgan County Correction Complex in Wartburg back on March 10, 2015. The Ninth District Attorney General's office said Smith's plea guarantees he will serve a minimum of 51 years behind bars.

"We are glad for the victims’ families that this conviction of Smith helps to close the final chapter on Tattoo Eddie Harris, keeping in mind that there were others involved in those horrific murders of Mrs. Hill and Mr. Valentine back in 1986.” District Attorney General Russell Johnson said. “We appreciate the work of TBI and TDOC in working with ADA Edwards to put the Smith case in a posture to get this plea that guarantees Smith will never leave prison alive.”

Tennessee Department of Correction cameras recorded the fatal attack. Harris, then 58, was stabbed in a housing unit lobby area where their cell was located.

"Smith is seen using what TDOC officials describe as a prison-made shank to stab Harris multiple times," according to a news release from Johnson's office back in 2015.

Harris bled to death.

Smith was 34 at the time and had already been serving a life sentence prior to the latest conviction. He was convicted in 2004 for a murder in Dickson County.

'Tattoo Eddie' Harris (Photo: TDOC)

In September 1986, 'Tattoo Eddie' Harris and Joseph DeModica murdered night clerk Melissa Suttles Hill, 21, and night security guard Troy Dale Valentine, 36, in a motel room at the Rocky Top Village Inn.

After handcuffing Hill, Harris and DeModica stabbed the 21-year-old woman 18 times before shooting her in the head.

Harris and DeModica knocked Valentine unconscious before stabbing him repeatedly in the chest, back, jaw, and neck, and then shooting him in the head.

The two men stole $499 and Hill's purse.

Three days after the murders, an envelope marked "Please give to a policeman" was found in a phone booth near a police station in Maggie Valley, N.C. Inside the envelope was a letter and a small knife that belonged to Hill. The letter, written by Harris, contained information only the killers would have known.

On Dec. 16, 1987, officials arrested Harris in Atlanta.

Harris was found guilty by a Sevier County jury in the killings and sentenced to death.

Mental health experts in 2002 determined that Harris had a mental disability and could not be executed.

Authorities then removed him from death row. At the time of his death, Harris was serving three, consecutive life sentences.

