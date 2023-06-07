KPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Center Ave. after call about shooting

KPd said life-saving measures were attempted after finding the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound Wednesday evening on Center Avenue.

They said officers responded after receiving a call about a shooting at around 7:38 p.m. They said they tried to give the man life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information about the shooting, such as the identity of the suspect or circumstances surrounding it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.