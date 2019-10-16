CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga mother seen in a Facebook live video smoking and hoisting her newborn child aloft with one hand has had the charges filed against her dismissed.

Tybresha Sexton was formally charged with aggravated child abuse or neglect, resisting arrest or obstruction of legal process, and disorderly conduct in the case.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office explained that after they reviewed the Facebook videos of Sexton, they determined that no criminal offense had been committed, and dropped the charges.

A Chattanooga police officer was sent to Tybresha Sexton's apartment after several people saw the video and filed a complaint. The responding officer said once he was inside, he could smell the "heavy odor" of alcohol on her breath and saw several empty liquor bottles lying around.

Sexton told police that the reports were not true.