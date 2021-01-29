Charges filed in 2016 murder of 71-year-old Coalfield man

Co-workers found the body of 71-year-old Jerry Lynn "Pete" McCarroll. He had been beaten and shot.

COALFIELD, Tenn. — Prosecutors have charged a Coalfield man in the 2016 murder death of another Coalfield man.

On the morning of April 18, 2016, co-workers found the body of 71-year-old Jerry Lynn "Pete" McCarroll, at Allied Metals on Gouge Hollow Road.

McCarroll, described by District Attorney General Russell Johnson as a "beloved, life-long Coalfield resident" had been beaten and shot at least once.

At the time, investigators said that McCarroll was known to carry a large amount of cash and they believed that whoever killed him knew his routine.

The previous DAG said in 2016 that McCarrroll was a Vietnam veteran, a cancer survivor, and had retired from Boeing and from B&W Clinch River in Oak Ridge.

The case grew cold but was never closed. TBI took over the investigation in 2019 and developed a suspect.

This month, a grand jury indicted Timothy Giles, 51, in the murder. He was interviewed by the Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office in the initial investigation, along with many others, but there was no clear evidence then to make an arrest.

Giles is currently in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, but Sheriff Wayne Potter has placed a hold on him that will allow Giles to be transported to Morgan County on his release. He will be held on a $500,000 bond.