Feds charge group with running Charlotte-based auto theft ring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five people in the Charlotte, North Carolina area are accused of stealing luxury cars from dealerships across the country, trying to sell them below market value.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges for the group Wednesday. Prosecutors claim the group would steal luxury cars from dealerships in several states before bringing them back to the Charlotte area. The group would then allegedly sell those models for well below market value.

Models stolen included Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Land Rover, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz cars. Additionally, other expensive examples from other manufacturers were included, like Chevrolet, Ford, and Dodge.

Prosecutors also said the thefts were handled in a number of different ways. In some cases, the suspects would allegedly pose as potential customers trying to buy the cars, only to swap the actual key fobs with similar ones and return to steal the cars using the stolen fobs. In other cases, the suspects reportedly would just break into the dealership after hours, find the keys in a lock box, and drive away with the stolen high-end models.

To evade law enforcement, federal prosecutors claim the defendants removed the GPS navigation and tracking systems from the stolen cars, affixing fake dealer tags on them, and replacing authentic Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), among other tactics.

The following people are charged in the alleged scheme:

43-year-old Dewanne Lamar White of Sumter, South Carolina

24-year-old Garyka Vaughn Bost of Denver, North Carolina

27-year-old Kevin Ja'Coryen James Fields of Charlotte, North Carolina

25-year-old Hosea Fernandez Hampton Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina

23-year-old Reginald Eugene Hill of Charlotte, North Carolina

All five are charged with conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce along with interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. White, Fields, and Hampton are also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Prosecutors further said Bost, Fields, and Hill were typically the drivers in the conspiracy, while White and Hampton often paid them and others for their work in the scheme. The group also allegedly stole multiple cars simultaneously on several occasions.

The charge of conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. The charges of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle each carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

The thefts reportedly happened in the following states:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Florida

Tennessee

Kentucky

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

New York

Arizona

"We will not tolerate brazen theft schemes that cost businesses and consumers millions of dollars," said U.S. Attorney Dena King in a statement. "I want to thank our federal and local law enforcement partners for their incredible work with this ongoing investigation that has led to today's charges."

