KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained a conviction against a Crips gang member who carjacked a veteran at an ATM, according to a release from the DA's office.

Officials said Edward Laquan Springs, 23, was convicted of carjacking, and the jury also found him to be a member of the Crips street gang.

In a four-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Mitch Eisenberg explained to the jury that on Oct. 13, 2016, the victim was at the ATM at the Home Federal Bank on Merchants Drive when Springs and co-defendant Brandon Moats pointed a gun at the victim and took his truck, including his wife’s wheelchair ramp, according to the release.

Oct. 17, 2016: Suspects in North Knoxville carjacking arrested in Chattanooga

Knoxville Police Department investigator Mike Washam said he learned the suspects were from Chattanooga and sent screen captures from the ATM video to the gang unit at the Chattanooga Police Department.

Investigators said they found Facebook live videos taken by the suspects and others inside the victim’s truck where you can see the victim’s handicap tag hanging from the rearview mirror.

WARNING: Video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

The defendants took the victim’s truck to Chattanooga then Nashville, where they committed another carjacking at a gas station, according to the release.

“This gang crime spree was stopped thanks to the cooperation between law enforcement agencies across the state,” said DA Charme Allen.

Carjacking is a Class B felony that was enhanced to a Class A felony when the jury found that Springs committed a criminal gang offense. With that enhancement, Springs is facing between 15 and 25 years in prison, according to the DA's office.

Judge Scott Green set the case for sentencing on Sept. 26.