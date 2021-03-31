Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, returned after being "mascot-napped"

The beloved Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, has been returned safe and sound after the costume was stolen on March 30th.

Officials say the costume was reported stolen from a locked office in the AT&T Field, along with other merchandise and equipment totaling hundreds of dollars. Officials said the mascot was found early Wednesday morning by a Tennessee Aquarium employee.

"Everyone in the state of Tennessee can now breathe a sigh of relief," said Rich Mozingo, the President of the Lookouts. "We're all once again overwhelmed by the support of the Chattanooga community."

Police have not released if anyone was arrested or if anyone will be facing any charges. They also said the hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment was still unaccounted for. Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect should call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

The team says it's thankful to have Looie back home ahead of its home-opener on May 4th.