CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted in Chattanooga has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Most Wanted list.

Justin Anthony Thurman, 29, is wanted by Chattanooga Police Department and TBI for felony murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

He has black hair and brown eyes, He's 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-698-2525. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for info leading to his arrest.