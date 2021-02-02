Chattanooga man charged with sexually exploiting minors across the US and in Knox Co.

An affidavit said the man is facing 50 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor after he targeted teen girls on social media.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is behind bars after law enforcement said he targeted and sexually exploited young girls across the country on social media.

Cadairyan Watt, 25, is facing 50 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. An affidavit from the arresting officer with the Chattanooga Police Department said he targeted multiple girls in multiple states, including Knox County.

The department said it received the case from a deputy in New York who received a complaint from a father saying his daughter was being sexually exploited online by an unknown man.

Officers said Watt had used a Facebook profile named "Tray Eryn" and a Snapchat account named "lahpohpoe2001." After obtaining search warrants for the accounts, the deputy said they discovered the user was sexually exploiting several girls between ages 14 and 17 nationwide.

The deputy said the user gave a phone number to several victims, and they were able to trace it back to Watt in Chattanooga.

The deputy said the victim in New York did not believe the suspect was actually who he showed her he was, saying Watt had sent her pictures claiming to be him, but never showed his face when they video chatted.

However, the deputy said they did find photos of Watt that he sent to himself to another Snapchat account and a screenshot of his bank account with his first name at the top.

The affidavit said in all cases, Watt would start chatting with teen victims on Facebook or Snapchat, find out how old they were and eventually convince them to send nude pictures or videos to him. The officer said Watt would then send them a screenshot of him posting their pictures to his Facebook page or porn websites.

The officer said Watt also used Snapchat to charge people for sex tapes, facetime or a premium lifetime with one of the victims.

With some victims, officers said Watt would pay them to take explicit photos and videos. A detective in Knox County contacted the Chattanooga officer, saying a 17-year-old victim had come forward after Watt had sexually exploited her over Snapchat, paying her for nude photos over CashApp.