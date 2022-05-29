Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Police Chief Celeste Murphy provide update after six teenagers shot Saturday night

Chattanooga Police said two people remain in the hospital in critical condition.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city officials provided an update after a shooting Saturday night resulted in six people wounded.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly confirmed that all six wounded in the shooting were teenagers.

"Six teenagers were shot last night in what we believe was an altercation between other teenagers," Mayor Kelly said.

"I am heartbroken for the families and victims whose lives were upended last night by gunfire."

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said officers patrolling on 100 Cherry Street and 100 Walnut Street heard gunshots around 10:58 p.m. last night.

"Officers observed multiple parties firing, and then they observed multiple victims that had been hit by the gunfire," said Chief Murphy.

Murphy said that officers provided aid to the teenagers wounded and got others in the area to safety.

Murphy confirmed that all six wounded teenagers had been hit by gunfire, and two teenagers were in the hospital in critical condition.

Murphy said investigators reviewed over video footage and believe two groups began to converge on each other in what appeared to be an altercation. Two individuals from one group then fired on the other group.

Murphy said one person of interest was detained but was ruled out as a suspect. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Murphy said the investigation is in its early stages, and at this time, nothing indicates that gang violence is involved. However, gang violence has not been ruled out.

Chattanooga Police said that police presence will be increased in the downtown area for the rest of the weekend, and Chief Murphy said that the upcoming music festival, Riverbend Festival, will also see increased police security.

Mayor Kelly said his office will work with the city council in the coming weeks to create safe spaces for Chattanooga minors to publicly gather and will also invest in youth mentorship and violence prevention programs with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Kelly also said his office will work with the District Attorney's office to enforce existing laws that hold parents accountable for allowing children access to guns that result in violence.

"It is ridiculous that I have to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids," said Kelly.