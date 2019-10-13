The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Chattanooga PD Lieutenant Joe Carpenter for driving under the influence overnight on October 13.

According to an affidavit, Carpenter was traveling westbound on MLK Boulevard without his car's headlights turned on.

A THP officer caught up to Carpenter when he turned onto US Highway 27 northbound.

The officer witnessed Carpenter speeding 67 mph in a 45 mph zone and crossing the road's yellow line.

Carpenter was pulled over near the Signal Mountain Road exit.

The officer noticed Carpenter had the smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech.

After conducting a field sobriety test, Carpenter was arrested.

Carpenter is on paid leave pending the outcome of a criminal and internal affairs investigation, according to Chattanooga PD's Elisa Myzal.

