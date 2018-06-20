Chattanooga police say the child taken during a carjacking Tuesday on Vance Road has been found.

The 2-year-old child was found at the intersection of Derby and 4th Streets, where the suspect ditched the stolen 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander and ran away.

CPD Officer Plumee reunites a little boy with his family after a harrowing auto theft/kidnapping experience today.💙Details: https://t.co/AEZFaJZn6f pic.twitter.com/AQNWf1NSi7 — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) June 20, 2018

Police say the child appears to be okay but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Officers were worried the child might have suffered a heat-related illness after being left in the car on a very hot day, saying they were grateful for a community member who brought officers a bag of ice to help cool the boy down.

The search continues for the unidentified suspect who is facing charges of kidnapping, endangerment and theft.

Originally, police had been searching for the child following a carjacking on Vance Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The 2-year-old was inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, saying the car was left running and unattended for a few minutes before the incident happened.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect at this time.

© WRCB