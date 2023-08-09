Officials: 19-year-old shot outside Amazon fulfillment center in Chattanooga, investigation underway

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack and that an unidentified male approached the victim and shot him at close range before leaving the scene on foot.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Discovery Drive early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a reported 'person shot' call at 7200 Discovery Drive.

Upon arriving, they found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack, and as of now it appears that an unidentified male approached the victim and shot him at close range before leaving the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.