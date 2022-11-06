MPD: Chelsie Walker remains found in remote area in Monroe Co.

Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD.

Walker was reported missing to the MPD on Oct. 31. At the time, the Detectives Division began an investigation and gathered evidence that Walker was last seen at a residence at Tellico Plains, according to MPD.

The MPD Detective Division notified the Monroe County Sheriff's Office of their findings and a joint investigation was launched into her disappearance.