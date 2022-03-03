x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Chicago man charged after police find 20 guns and several drugs in Knoxville apartment during search

Authorities said Quintin Lewis, 31, from Chicago, was arrested Thursday in Knoxville on several federal offenses related to guns and drugs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday on several federal drug and gun charges, according to authorities.

They said Quintin Lewis, 31, was charged with owning guns as a felon, having drugs and owning guns while trafficking drugs. They said he pleaded not guilty to the charges before a federal judge.

According to a Feb. 27 criminal complaint, his arrest followed investigations at two recent gun shows in Knoxville. As part of those investigations, according to authorities, a Knoxville apartment was searched. In that search, officers said they found 20 guns including a fully-automatic Glock pistol.

They said they also found two AR-style rifles as well as many high-capacity magazines. In the search, they also found more than $32,000 along with around 263 grams of heroin, 62 grams of cocaine, around half a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana.

Authorities said the Knoxville Police Department worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration on the investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Chicago man charged after police find 20 guns and several drugs in Knoxville apartment during search