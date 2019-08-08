COLUMBIA, S.C. — A resident doctor at a children's hospital in Columbia is being charged with inappropriately touching a child.

David Thomas Randolph, 28, has been charged with assault and battery second degree. Randolph was a senior pediatric resident at the hospital.

Officers say the 11-year-old victim was under his care at Prisma Health Children's Hospital in Columbia. The incidents happened between May 20 and 25, according to police.

Officers say he touched the victim's private parts.During the investigation by the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, it was discovered that the child’s medical condition did not require the doctor or member of the medical staff to perform a daily genital examination.

Randolph has been released on a $50,000 bond.

Prisma Health says Randolph has been placed on administrative leave. They say security services reported the incident to law enforcement when they became aware of what happened.

“We are saddened to hear of this allegation in a place of healing," said Jay Hamm, chief operating executive at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. "Our first concern is ensuring our patients, visitors, team members, and guests are in the safest environment while they receive and provide quality health care.”