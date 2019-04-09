COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday to a burglary call about a stolen tractor -- and followed the oil trail to the alleged chop shop.

The sheriff's department arrested Mark Hogate, 48, for theft over $10,000 and vandalism. Also arrested was Eric Lee Kitchen, 30, for accessory after the fact and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Armando Fontes and Deputy Wesley Keys responded to the burglary call from the Point Pleasant community. The alleged victim reported a stolen Ford tractor and several other items.

The officers followed oil tracks on the roadway to Hogate's residence and said they spotted a plainly-visible tobacco setter and two tanks reported stolen by the victim.

The investigators searched the property and found motorcycle parts and equipment. In a statement, Fontes said the items found were consistent with a chop shop -- a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles.

Various parts and equipment were found consistent with stolen items from Hamblen and Cocke County.

Hogate spoke to the investigators and allegedly admitted to vandalism of the property and theft of the tractor, and said Kitchen drove him from the victim's property.

Evidence will be presented to a grand jury against Hogate for running a chop shop. Investigators also plan to pursue federal charges on Eric Kitchen for felony possession of a hand gun.