KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman who was accused of using lighter fluid to ignite a fire that caused $750,000 in damage is expected to appear in court today for a hearing.

Christina Waldman, 46, is charged with aggravated arson after the fire broke out at the Country Club Apartments on Oct. 1 of last year.

Waldman's lawyer said that she was on experimental medication from Vanderbilt University Medical Center when the fire was started. He said that the medication was known to potentially cause behavioral side effects. He also sought mental health treatment for her at a private facility.

Waldman was also banned from the property as a result of the fire, a report said.