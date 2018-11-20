A chunk of concrete, likely thrown from a bridge, caused a fatal wreck on Interstate 24 near downtown, Metro Nashville police said Tuesday afternoon.

According to police Capt. Tommy Widener, officers responded to the multi-vehicle wreck about 5 a.m. near the Shelby Avenue exit and found Joe C. Shelton Jr., 54, the driver of a Nissan GTR, dead at the scene.

Police said the concrete was likely thrown from the Shelby Avenue bridge and had gone through the Nissan's windshield, hitting Shelton in the face. Shelton, from Pleasant View, was driving to work at the Nissan plant in Smyrna.

Tennessee Department of Transportation bridge inspectors determined the concrete had not been part of the bridge and resembled a piece of curb, according to the police.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

