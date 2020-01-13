CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — A woman was arrested last week after the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit received a tip that she had a large amount of methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Now Victoria Ann Rany, 30, is being charged with methamphetamine distribution, according to authorities. She was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 10.

After agents with the sheriff's office arrived at her home on Rocky Hill Lane in Church Hill, Rany gave them written permission to search the home, according to police. During the search, they found approximately 708 grams of a crystal-like substance that police believed was meth, they said.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

They also found a .22 caliber pistol that belonged to her, authorities said.

Raney had a previous felony conviction from Georgia for possession of methamphetamine. She is still in custody.