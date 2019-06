The City of Knoxville wants to permanently remove a disc golf vending machine from Victor Ashe Park that has been repeatedly vandalized.

The city said the machine's discs had been emptied out after someone smashed the front out of it.

It's unclear when the vandalism happened, but the city said this isn't the first time the machine has been burglarized.

The city said the company in charge of the machine, TeeBoxx, will be responsible for removing it.