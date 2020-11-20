Claiborne Co. Sheriff's Office says Kentucky escapee on the run

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Harold Von Royce Hatfield should be considered armed and dangerous.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that an escaped prisoner from Kentucky was on the run in East Tennessee.

They said that officers were called to the 200 block of Little Sycamore Road Thursday evening, and found that Harold Von Royce Hatfield had fled the scene.

They said that Hatfield was wanted for an escape out of Kentucky. He had escaped from the Bluegrass Career Development Center, located in Richmond, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

There, he was ten-year sentence on a Bell County assault charge.

Hatfield was seen leaving the facility in a gray SUV wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. He has multiple tattoos on his body and is known to frequent Middlesboro, Kentucky and Tazewell, Tennessee.