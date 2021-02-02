Claiborne County man arrested after trying to meet up with a minor to have sexual relations

Bell County deputies reviewed messages on Facebook that showed the man had made several sexual advances towards a minor.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Claiborne County man is behind bars after trying to meet up with a minor in Bell County to have sexual relations.

Issac Dale Crowe, 39, of Claiborne County, was arrested and charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex offenses, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday, Bell County dispatch received a disturbance call. Upon arrival, a deputy made contact with the minor's mother who stated that Crowe was trying to meet up with her daughter to have sexual relations, the BCSD said.

Crowe admitted to being in the area to meet the underage victim. The deputy was able to read over Facebook messages that confirmed Crowe had made multiple sexual advances towards the minor, according to the BCSD.