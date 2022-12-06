CCSO: Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in Claiborne Co. after stabbing a woman

Travis Brock, 39, led a woman and her juvenile daughter to a secluded area and the woman with a knife, according to reports.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Dec. 1, after a Claiborne County detective responded to a call at an emergency room.

The woman was reportedly assaulted by Travis Brock, 39, according to reports. She said that he drove her and her juvenile to a secluded area, after leading them to believe that he was taking them to her mother's house. Brock then stabbed the woman twice with a knife, according to reports.

Brock then kept them in the vehicle and refused to let them leave, according to reports. They were eventually able to get away, but the citations did not show how.

Brock was arrested and taken to the Claiborne County Jail. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and a count of aggravated domestic assault.