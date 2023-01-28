CCSO: Claiborne Co. school board member taken into custody for child abuse

The juvenile showed a video on his phone to deputies of his father hitting him multiple times with his hand, according to the report.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Claiborne County school board member was taken into custody for child abuse and domestic assault, according to a report from the Claiborne Co. Sheriff's Office.

The report said Shane Bunch approached a deputy needing him to speak to his son.

When the deputy started talking to the juvenile, he cried and told him that his father "had been abusing him and had done so on several occasions," according to the report.

The juvenile, then, showed deputies a video on his phone. The video showed the juvenile getting hit by Bunch multiple times with his hand, the report said.

It also showed Bunch forcing his son to the ground by pushing and pulling him.

The report said Bunch told deputies "it was not abuse but his son had been very verbally disrespectful" towards him and his mother, Nancy Bunch.